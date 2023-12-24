Christmas looking mild

Tonight: Cloudy and quiet. Low: 34-38.

Christmas Day: Cloudy with a few breaks of sun. Mild. High: 45-52.

Christmas Night: Cloudy. Low: 33-37.

Tuesday: Cloudy with afternoon rain showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 45. Low: 42.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain. Could see a few heavy pockets of rain. Chance of rain 80%. High: 47. Low: 41.

Thursday: Cloudy and mild. High: 46. Low: 35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. More seasonable. High: 38. Low: 27.

Saturday: Cloudy and seasonable. High: 34. Low: 25.

New Year’s Eve: Some sun. High: 33. Low: 28.

Forecast Discussion:

Christmas Eve will be quiet, with lows in the mid-30s under cloudy skies.

Christmas Day will be mild, with heavy cloudy cover. Highs will climb into the upper 40s, with a few spots nearing the low-50s. Christmas night will be similar to tonight, with lows in the mid-30s under cloudy skies.

Tuesday will start off dry, but a low-pressure system to the west will start to cross the region, setting up rain showers during the afternoon. During this time, a coastal low will develop as well, which will infuse our region with more moisture. This will lead to rain during the day on Wednesday. This will not be like December 17th-18th, as the heaviest axis of rain will be well to our south. Early rainfall totals will fall between .5″-1″. Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday will remain on the mild side, with highs in the mid-40s under cloudy skies. A weak clipper system will cross on Friday, although at this time, it is looking very moisture-starved, so no major precipitation is expected. This clipper will allow temperatures to fall to a more seasonable level, with highs for most in the upper 30s.

The last weekend of 2023 will see highs in the low-30s, with some breaks of sunshine. As of now, 2023 will end with dry conditions, as no precipitation will arrive during this time.

