A live nativity spreads the true meaning of Christmas

NORWICH, NY (WBNG) -- A live nativity took place today just days before Christmas.

Our Daughters’ Farm put together its second live nativity for the entire community to enjoy. Each year the Vincent family adds something new to the depiction whether it’s characters or animals. This event is a great way for people to see the story of Christ being born in Bethlehem, and seeing all of the farm animals on site.

Co-Owner of Our Daughters’ Farm Elizabeth Vincent said this event allows all who come the opportunity to learn what Christmas is really for.

“It’s important for people to know not only the true meaning of Christmas but to know where their food comes from with cows,” said Vincent. “It’s kind of a two in one thing; we can learn about cows and learn what Christmas really is.”

Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, three wise women and angels surrounded the farm while visitors walked through and experienced Bethlehem.

In addition to the nativity, there was a bonfire and a cookie decorating station for the little ones to enjoy.

The live depiction was free and a love offering was accepted for a family who lost their house in a fire in Columbus.

