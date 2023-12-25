Bandera Family Christmas Dinner provides free hot meals at two new locations

The Bandera Family Christmas dinner in Oxford.
The Bandera Family Christmas dinner in Oxford.(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- For the first time, the Bandera Family Free Christmas Dinner made its way to Oxford.

The dinner was hosted at the Oxford American Legion Post 376. It featured stuffing, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes along with other holiday-themed food.

This yearly tradition started in 1989 and is not stopping anytime soon.

Corinne Bandera was at the Oxford American Legion and noted how special this tradition is for her and her family.

“The smiles, and just joy fills every single room,” said Bandera. “You just get to say, ‘Merry Christmas’ to all these people and meet all these new people and it’s a blessing.”

Along with the new Oxford dinner, the Bandera’s also expanded the tradition to the American Legion Post 183 in Sidney.

