A church in Chenango County provides homemade meals to Norwich Police on Christmas

NORWICH (WBNG) -- A homemade meal is often what most people crave around this time of year and a church in Chenango County is making sure Norwich police officers working during the holidays get to enjoy a tasty family-made dish.

CVFree Church in Norwich banded together a group of families involved with the church to cook delicious meals that would be delivered during the different shifts Norwich police officers work on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We know what it’s like to move Christmas to a time where it fits a schedule,” said CVFree Pastor and Norwich PD Chaplain John Albrecht. “It’s just really cool to be able to give (officers) something to say thank you for the service. We appreciate the call that you have to serve our community in this way.”

The meals included chili, chicken and dumplings, baked ziti, breakfast casseroles and salads, along with dinner rolls, fruit and other fixings.

All the meals were also delivered by families who volunteer with the church.

“We have so many people who serve our community by working when we are spending time with family so we wanted to be able to bless them,” said Albrecht.

Albrecht noted the meals also serve as a reminder for the officers that there is a community within the church that will always support them.

“They see a lot of stuff and carry a lot of baggage,” said Albrecht. “So, it’s nice to come around them and let them know that somebody cares about them.”

Albrecht said with the spirit of Christmas in the air it’s always a great time to think about spreading kindness as we head into the New Year.

“Christmas is always a time when we think about the joy of giving rather than receiving,” said Albrecht. “So, it’s a natural time to say are there other places where I could give rather than to receive.”

