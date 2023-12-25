Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango Co. shares tips for dealing with holiday grief

(CBS)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The holidays can be an especially tough time for those mourning the loss of a loved one. The Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County shares some tips to help with the grieving process.

Grief Services Coordinator Jordyn Andrews said to set expectations for yourself if you are experiencing grief during the holidays

“If needed, maybe find ways to cut back on Christmas this year and allow others to help,” she said.

She recommends being patient with yourself and taking time on your own if you are feeling overwhelmed.

You can light candles for your lost loved ones or keep an empty chair or stocking to remember them during the holidays, Andrews said.

The Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County also offers free grief support to anyone who needs it. If you’d like to join a session, contact the office at 607-334-3556.

