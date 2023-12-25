Jets blow big lead vs. Commanders but win 30-28 on Greg Zuerlein's 54-yard field goal with 5 seconds left

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 54-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to rescue the Jets after they blew a 20-point third-quarter lead and New York beat the Washington Commanders 30-28.

Jacoby Brissett replaced the benched Sam Howell in the third quarter and led the Commanders on three straight touchdown drives, including Antonio Gibson’s 2-yard run that put Washington ahead 28-27 with 4:52 remaining. The Jets held Brissett and the Commanders to a three-and-out and got the ball back with 1:41 remaining. Trevor Siemian marched New York into field goal range and Zuerlein booted the winner. It was the Jets’ second win in eight games. The Commanders have lost six straight.

