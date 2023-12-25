Owego United Methodist Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The United Methodist Church in Owego hosted its annual Christmas Dinner for members of the community.

The free dinner took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

People had the option to dine in the church, take food to-go or go through their drive-thru to receive a meal.

The event is run by volunteers who come in on Christmas to prepare the food for the community.

“We look forward to doing this every year,” said Community Volunteer Audra Marks. “A lot of my family is here, lots of our friends from the community. It’s a really enjoyable way to celebrate Christmas and get to see friends that you might not see otherwise.”

The church expected to feed more than 400 people. Some of the food included turkey, spiral ham, mashed potatoes and cookies for dessert.

