Rain showers return for midweek

Tonight: Cloudy and quiet. Low: 33-38.

Tuesday: Cloudy with afternoon rain showers. Chance of rain 60%. High: 43-51.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers. Chance of rain 80%. Low: 40-45.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain. Could see a few heavy pockets of rain. Chance of rain 100%. High: 48. Low: 42.

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Remaining mild. Chance of rain 30%. High: 46. Low: 35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed showers. More seasonable. Chance of precip 30%. High: 39. Low: 26.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 33. Low: 23.

New Year’s Eve: Sun and clouds. High: 35. Low: 27.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny. High: 37. Low: 28.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night as high pressure slowly shifts eastward. Lows will fall into the mid-30s under cloudy skies.

Tuesday will start off dry, but rain showers develop in the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves moisture into the area. Temperatures will remain on the mild side, with highs in the upper 40s. Rain will become more widespread during the night, with lows only falling into the low-40s.

Rain will be area-wide on Wednesday as low moves up the eastern seaboard. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the upper 40s. While the rain will see some heavy pockets, the heaviest rain will remain to the south of the region. Most will see .75″-1.5″ of new rain, with areas in the Catskills the most likely to see the higher-end totals. While widespread flood risks are very minimal, a few low-lying areas could see creeks reach action stage. Showers will linger into Thursday, but most of the day will be dry, with highs in the mid-40s.

A weak clipper system will push through on Friday, setting off a few isolated mixed showers during the day. Temperatures will remain above average, however, with highs in the upper 30s.

The last weekend of 2023 will be much more seasonable, but dry, with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the low-to-mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The first day of 2024 will be a quiet one, with partial sunshine and highs in the mid-30s.

