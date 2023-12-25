Riverwalk Flea Markets provids free toys to children

Riverwalk Flea Markets hosted its first ever free toy drive for the community.
Riverwalk flea market hosts a free toy drive
Riverwalk flea market hosts a free toy drive(Jailah Pettis)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Riverwalk Flea Markets delivered presents a day early for children.

This year, Riverwalk Flea Markets put together a Christmas Eve free toy drive for the community. The business had an excess of toys and wanted to do a good deed for children who might not receive gifts on Christmas morning.

Co-owner of Riverwalk Flea Markets Carl Fitch said inflation has impacted the cost of toys.

“The price of everything has increased and we decided to give out free toys to the public,” said Fitch. “If you bring your child down; you can receive some toys, get some good meals and shop from vendors offering great deals.”

By 11 a.m., the market had already gifted more than 60 children with a present. Candy canes and a variety of candy were available for the little ones.

Riverwalk Flea Markets plans to make this toy drive an annual event as long as the business stays open.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson returned home just in time for Christmas after...
Just in time for Christmas: Family welcomes home high school athlete hospitalized in car crash
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman charged for stealing money, jewelry
A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Thursday night.
‘He was a hero’: State police mourning loss of K-9 Broko killed in line of duty
Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls

Latest News

A live nativity spreads true meaning of Christmas in Chenango County
A family depicts a live nativity for the community
A live nativity spreads true meaning of Christmas in Chenango County
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Black Bears win third-straight, take down Watertown 5-2