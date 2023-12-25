Riverwalk Flea Markets provids free toys to children

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Riverwalk Flea Markets delivered presents a day early for children.

This year, Riverwalk Flea Markets put together a Christmas Eve free toy drive for the community. The business had an excess of toys and wanted to do a good deed for children who might not receive gifts on Christmas morning.

Co-owner of Riverwalk Flea Markets Carl Fitch said inflation has impacted the cost of toys.

“The price of everything has increased and we decided to give out free toys to the public,” said Fitch. “If you bring your child down; you can receive some toys, get some good meals and shop from vendors offering great deals.”

By 11 a.m., the market had already gifted more than 60 children with a present. Candy canes and a variety of candy were available for the little ones.

Riverwalk Flea Markets plans to make this toy drive an annual event as long as the business stays open.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.