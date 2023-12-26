9th annual Blood Drive held in memory of New York State Trooper Christopher Skinner

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- On Tuesday afternoon, the ninth annual blood drive in memory of New York State Trooper Christopher Skinner was held at the Five Mile Point Fire Company.

Trooper Skinner passed away after being struck by a vehicle while performing a traffic stop in 2014.

His brother, Shawn Skinner said the drive serves as a way to remember his dedication to serving his community.

“My brother always wanted to be a big part of the community and help anyone possible,” said Shawn Skinner. “When he was killed on the highway as part of doing his job we started this blood drive in his memory. It is a very nice way to keep his memory alive and keep the community aware of what his name is all about.”

Each year the drive is held right around Christmas, Shawn Skinner said they usually see around 50 to 100 donors motivated by the giving spirit of the holidays.

“The spirit of Christmas helps people get in the mood of the giving season and it makes it a good memory for my brother,” said Shawn Skinner.

For those who are on the fence when it comes to donating blood, Shawn Skinner emphasized these donations can save lives in urgent circumstances.

“Giving blood is necessary to helping people in the hospital when as a result of a trauma or something like that they need the blood,” said Shawn Skinner. “I say if you’re on the fence you need to come down and do it and try it.”

Each year many members of the Skinner Family are in attendance making sure they make their donation in memory of Christopher.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.