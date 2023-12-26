Broome County Festival of Lights attendess can use trolley to see light show

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- For the first time ever, the Broome County Festival of Lights is offering trolley rides that will take you through the light show.

The Festival of Lights, which is open from 5 to 9 p.m., will have the trolley rides start at 6 p.m. They are included with the price of admission, which is $25 but free for veterans.

Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno said every year, the Festival of Lights tries to add something new and exciting.

Those wishing to ride the trolley are asked to park in the west parking lot along the highway and line up near the white tent.

For more information about the Festival of Lights, follow this link.

