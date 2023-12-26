Here are some new laws going into effect in New York State next year

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Several new laws will take effect in New York State in 2024.

First, the state’s minimum wage is increasing on Jan. 1. In New York City, Westchester and Long Island, it will increase to $16. For the rest of the state, it will increase to $15. Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks will be able to file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labor website.

Second, some changes are headed to private schools. In November, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will mandate menstrual products to be provided to students for free in private middle school and high school student restrooms. The legislation will take place in July 2024.

Third, the minimum age of lifeguards at swimming pools, bathing beaches and children’s camps will be 17-years-old. However, up to 50% of the required number of lifeguards on duty may be at least 15 years old if they are under the supervision of a camp aquatics director. The new law seeks to alleviate lifeguard shortages across the state.

