Mild, but wet

Dense Fog Advisory for Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 10 AM.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with afternoon showers. 0-.15″ 60% High 48 (46-50) Wind S 5-10 G15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and showers. T-.25″ Low 40 (38-44) Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. .25-.50″ (.75″) 100% High 48 (44-50) Wind SE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and showers. .25-.50″ Low 40 Wind SE becoming NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 44 Low 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 40% High 34 Low 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 20% High 34 Low 24

SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy. High 34 Low 24

MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 20% High 34 Low 26

A front moving in from the west will give us clouds and afternoon showers today. Showers

will continue tonight.

As the front, moves closer and a low moves in from the south, we’ll have a steady rain

Wednesday.

As the low exits, precipitation will taper to showers Thursday and Friday. A front will

hang over the area giving us mixed showers Saturday.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve, looks seasonably cold, but quiet. We could see a few mixed showers

Monday.

