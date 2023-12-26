Pennsylvania sees record unemployment at 3.4%

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said the commonwealth’s unemployment rate remained at a record low in November 2023.

The Department of Labor said the unemployment rate was at just 3.4%. Record keeping of the unemployment rate goes back to January 1976. The department made the announcement on Dec. 22.

The US unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from October to 3.7%, the department noted, while Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was one full percentage point below its November 2022 rate, which was 4.4%.

The department said the number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work was up 17,000 over the month due to gains in resident employment and unemployment.

For more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.