Pennsylvania sees record unemployment at 3.4%

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said the commonwealth’s unemployment rate remained at a record low in November 2023.

The Department of Labor said the unemployment rate was at just 3.4%. Record keeping of the unemployment rate goes back to January 1976. The department made the announcement on Dec. 22.

The US unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from October to 3.7%, the department noted, while Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was one full percentage point below its November 2022 rate, which was 4.4%.

The department said the number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work was up 17,000 over the month due to gains in resident employment and unemployment.

