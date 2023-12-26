Police investigating shooting that injured woman in Cortland

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland City Police Department said a woman was shot on Christmas Eve.

The department said the 18-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Police responded to Chruch Street between Elm Street and Central Avenue for the shooting around 11:45 p.m.

She was treated and released at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated by authorities are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cortland City Police at 607-758-8307.

Authorities did not release information about a suspect or suspects.

