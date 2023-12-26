Tommy DeVito benched at halftime of Giants loss to the Eagles

New York Giants' Tommy DeVito plays during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in...
New York Giants' Tommy DeVito plays during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tommy DeVito, whose rise from undrafted rookie to starting quarterback for the New York Giants charmed the NFL on his rise to instant celebrity, was benched in the second half of another loss in a dismal season.

He was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. Taylor connected with Darius Slayton for a 69-yard score late in the fourth that made it 30-25. DeVito could only watch from the sideline, before the long ride home, back to his parents’ house, where the 25-year-old QB still lives in New Jersey.

