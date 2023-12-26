A wet Wednesday ahead

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. Low: 40-44.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain. Could see a few heavy pockets of rain. Chance of rain 100%. High: 44-52.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. Low: 41-45.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Remaining mild. Chance of rain 40%. High: 49. Low: 41.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 42. Low: 32.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of mixed showers. High: 36. Low: 27.

New Year’s Eve: Sun and clouds. High: 35. Low: 29.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy skies. High: 34. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Breaks of sun. High: 37. Low: 26.

Forecast Discussion:

A couple of low-pressure systems will slowly push rain across the Southern Tier, but rainfall totals will be minor overnight. Lows will only fall into the low-40s.

A more steady rain arrives Wednesday as a coastal low will move up the eastern seaboard. While no major flooding will occur, the usual waterways could reach action stage. Rainfall rates will be on the moderate side, but a few heavier pockets of rain can’t be ruled out. Totals will end up between .75″-1.5″, with the higher end totals in the Catskills. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Scattered showers remain Thursday as the low continues its trek to the northeast. Only minor accumulations are expected. Thanks to southernly flow, temperatures will remain well above average, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The last Friday of the year will see scattered showers as well, with highs in the low 40s.

The last weekend of 2023 will see more seasonable temperatures and mainly dry conditions, although a few mixed showers on Saturday can’t be ruled out. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the mid-30s.

The new year starts under cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. Tuesday will see some breaks of sun and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

