1 killed in Cortland County crash

SOLON, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The office said deputies responded to the one-car crash around 3:53 a.m. on Stillwell Road in the Town of Solon. An investigation determined the vehicle had two people inside of it when the driver lost control of it and crashed, striking a tree.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene and the other occupant was taken to Upstate Medical Center for their injuries but later released. The sheriff’s office did not clarify whether it was the driver or the passenger who was killed. The name of the deceased was also not released.

The MCGraw Fire Department, Solon Highway Department, Cortland County Highway Department, TLC Ambulance and the Cortland County Coroner’s Office also assisted.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 607-758-6151.

