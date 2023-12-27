December 2023 could break record for rainfall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Throughout December, residents of the Southern Tier have seen many days of rainfall including multiple inches of rainfall in a 48 period.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Jake Chalupsky said the total amount of rainfall throughout the month is one of the highest on record.

“We’ve seen 5.2 inches of rain which would put us at seventh all-time in the climatological record,” said Chalupsky. “We are expecting about another inch and if we happen to get somewhere near an inch we would move up to third all-time.”

Chalupsky added if we receive more rainfall than expected there is some potential to break the record set in 1983.

Another record this December is close to setting is the highest average temperature with the current average at 36.2.

“We’re expecting very warm temperatures over the next three days but the record right now is at 40.4 degrees,” said Chalupsky. “It will be real hard to catch that given we only have a few more days in the year.”

Chalupsky said due to warm air being pushed in from the Pacific, Binghamton and other areas throughout the Northeast are seeing a significant decline in snowfall compared to the past.

“We’ve only had about 6.2 inches of snow this year this December and that is a deficit of 8.8 inches,” said Chalupsky. “Syracuse is down just this month with only 25 inches of snow.”

The National Weather Service said they expect to see a warm winter in 2024, similar to last year but Chalupsky said temperatures are expected to drop sometime in early to mid-January.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.