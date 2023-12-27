December 2023 could break record for rainfall

It’s projected to be the 2nd warmest December on record
(Pixabay | WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Throughout December, residents of the Southern Tier have seen many days of rainfall including multiple inches of rainfall in a 48 period.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Jake Chalupsky said the total amount of rainfall throughout the month is one of the highest on record.

“We’ve seen 5.2 inches of rain which would put us at seventh all-time in the climatological record,” said Chalupsky. “We are expecting about another inch and if we happen to get somewhere near an inch we would move up to third all-time.”

Chalupsky added if we receive more rainfall than expected there is some potential to break the record set in 1983.

Another record this December is close to setting is the highest average temperature with the current average at 36.2.

“We’re expecting very warm temperatures over the next three days but the record right now is at 40.4 degrees,” said Chalupsky. “It will be real hard to catch that given we only have a few more days in the year.”

Chalupsky said due to warm air being pushed in from the Pacific, Binghamton and other areas throughout the Northeast are seeing a significant decline in snowfall compared to the past.

“We’ve only had about 6.2 inches of snow this year this December and that is a deficit of 8.8 inches,” said Chalupsky. “Syracuse is down just this month with only 25 inches of snow.”

The National Weather Service said they expect to see a warm winter in 2024, similar to last year but Chalupsky said temperatures are expected to drop sometime in early to mid-January.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some new laws going into effect in New York State next year
Police investigating shooting that injured woman in Cortland
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Operation Roadblock
Watch: Project Roadblock

Latest News

National Weather Service asks public to be mindful of floods this winter
Gov. Hochul vetoes legislation that would help rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary
1 killed in Cortland County crash
Police make arrest in shooting that injured woman in Cortland