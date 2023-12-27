Gov. Hochul vetoes legislation that would help rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation that would have supported the ongoing efforts to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School.

The bill would have allowed the Binghamton City School District to access additional state aid that is normally restricted to small city schools. The district said it would have used this funding to facilitate upgrades and reconstructions at the elementary school.

Yet, Binghamton school officials said they still plan on moving forward with the project. They said the district’s capital committee will now be tasked with identifying the next steps to begin a multi-phase approach to renovations of the existing building.

A full statement from the Binghamton City School District can be found at this link.

Governor Hochul also released a statement on the veto, saying, “I am sensitive to the needs of the Binghamton community and its challengers in conducting the necessary renovation to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, including remediation of safety concerns.

The governor noted that she is working to address the needs of the Binghamton community through the state budget process.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.