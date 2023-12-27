Gov. Hochul vetoes legislation that would help rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation that would have supported the ongoing efforts to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School.

The bill would have allowed the Binghamton City School District to access additional state aid that is normally restricted to small city schools. The district said it would have used this funding to facilitate upgrades and reconstructions at the elementary school.

Yet, Binghamton school officials said they still plan on moving forward with the project. They said the district’s capital committee will now be tasked with identifying the next steps to begin a multi-phase approach to renovations of the existing building.

A full statement from the Binghamton City School District can be found at this link.

Governor Hochul also released a statement on the veto, saying, “I am sensitive to the needs of the Binghamton community and its challengers in conducting the necessary renovation to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, including remediation of safety concerns.

The governor noted that she is working to address the needs of the Binghamton community through the state budget process.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some new laws going into effect in New York State next year
Police investigating shooting that injured woman in Cortland
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Operation Roadblock
Watch: Project Roadblock

Latest News

NY Attorney General urges US Supreme Court to uphold government ability to work with social media companies
NY Attorney General urges US Supreme Court to uphold government ability to work with social media companies
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango appoints new clerk
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Town of Chenango appoints new clerk