Mild air remains, but so does the rain

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers. Chance of rain 80%. Low: 40-46.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Remaining mild. Chance of rain 40%.  High: 45-52.

(WBNG)

Thursday Night: Cloudy with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. Low: 38-43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Snow showers late. Chance of precip 30%. High: 44. Low: 34.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of mixed showers. Chance of precip 30%. High: 37. Low: 29.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy. High: 38. Low: 31.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of snow showers. High: 35. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Breaks of sun. High: 37. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. High: 38. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will pick up once again throughout the night, with some moderate, to even heavy rain at times. While flooding will not be a widespread problem, some low-lying areas and small streams could see flooding, so stay weather-aware throughout the night. Most spots will see an additional .25″-.50″, leading to rainfall totals between .50″-1″, with localized higher amounts in the Catskills. Lows will only fall into the mid-40s.

Thursday will see very unseasonably mild conditions, with highs for most reaching near 50. Scattered showers will continue as well, but accumulations will be minor. Some wrap-around moisture will remain for Friday, leading to rain early on, before some snow mixes in during the evening. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

The weekend will see more seasonable temperatures, but the risk of rain and snow showers will remain. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid-30s. Cloudy skies remain to end the year, but it will remain dry. Highs will reach the upper 30s.

New Year’s Day will see highs in the mid-30s, with a slight chance of snow showers. Tuesday and Wednesday will see some sun, with highs both days in the mid-to-upper 30s.

