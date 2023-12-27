Mild, but wet

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. .10-.50″ 100% High 48 (44-50) Wind SE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and showers. .25-.50″ (.75″) Low 42 (38-44) Wind E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 50 (46-52) Wind NE becoming W 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ Low 40 Wind W 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 40% High 42 Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 20% High 34 Low 26

SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 28

MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 20% High 36 Low 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

We have a front stalled to our west and a low to our south. As the low moves closer, we’ll

have a few shots of rain today. Rain continues tonight.

As the low exits, precipitation will taper to showers Thursday and Friday. A front will

hang over the area giving us mixed showers Saturday.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve, looks seasonably cold, but quiet. We could see a few mixed showers

Monday with a return to quiet weather Tuesday.

