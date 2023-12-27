National Weather Service asks public to be mindful of floods this winter

(WBNG) -- With the New Year and the dead of winter approaching, experts said its time you start thinking about winterizing your home and making sure you are protected from severe weather events.

The National Weather Service suggested you cover all your outdoor faucets and make sure they are turned off and that pipes are insulated, In the event of a power outage, the NWS said to have a plan to keep your home warm.

Yet, with rain still in the forecast, the NWS said it’s important to contact town officials to learn about flooding risks on your property. The NWS said local officials should have an idea of how much or little your area floods.

The NWS also recommended discussing with neighbors who lived in the area for a long time about the history of flooding.

On Dec. 19, some parts of the Southern Tier saw rivers rise due to intense rain.

For the latest on the forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.