NY Attorney General urges US Supreme Court to uphold government ability to work with social media companies

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James is leading a multistate coalition of attorneys general and urging the United States Supreme Court to give government agencies the ability to address content on social media.

The coalition of 23 attorneys generals filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court regarding the Murthy vs Missouri case. The brief asks the court to reverse a recent decision of the US Court of Appeals that prevents the exchange of information between the federal government and social media companies about content on their platforms.

The attorneys general argue upholding the Fifth Circuit’s ruling would set a dangerous precedent that could hinder states’ abilities to encourage social media companies to limit content such as scams that target vulnerable populations, violent images or videos, or public health information.

“An open exchange of information between public authorities and social media platforms is critical to keeping people safe online,” said Attorney General James in a news release. “If upheld, this decision would make it harder to stop the spread of dangerous misinformation, scams, and harmful content that puts Americans at risk. I’m grateful that my fellow attorneys general have joined in this effort to defend states’ ability to work collaboratively with social media companies and protect our most vulnerable residents.”

The full amicus brief can be read by following this link.

