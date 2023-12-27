Outlaw to replace Circle Country on Jan. 1 , 2024

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Attention Circle Country viewers!

Circle Country will no longer broadcast on channel 12.6 starting on Jan. 1, 2024. It will be replaced by Outlaw.

From John Wayne to Clint Eastwood and Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to WBNG’s lineup! Outlaw is a brand-new western television network that you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna, premiering Jan. 1, 2024 on channel 12.6.

You can keep watching many of your favorite Circle programs free on Circle Country. Favorites like “Talking in Circles with Clint Black,” “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,” “Coffee, Country, and Cody,” as well as “Opry Live on Saturday” plus more will continue to be available streaming 24-7.  Circle Country is available now on Roku, SamsungTV, Peacock, Xumo, fuboTV and Redbox.

The CW, MeTV, CourtTV and Grit will remain on their current subchannels.

