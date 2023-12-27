Police make arrest in shooting that injured woman in Cortland

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland City Police Department said an arrest was made in a shooting that injured an 18-year-old woman.

The department said it charged Donald J. Sampson Jr., 22, with criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and assault in the second degree. These charges are felonies. He was also charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.

On Christmas Eve, the 18-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening injury when she was shot while she was riding in a vehicle in front of 11 Church St. Her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said Sampson was arrested at the 11 Church St. address on Dec. 27.

He is currently at the department’s HQ and awaiting arraignment.

