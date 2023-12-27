‘A ton’ of items donated to Guthrie’s ‘2023 Holiday Community & Caregiver Food Drive’

Guthrie said a ton of food, literally, was donated by the community and caregivers for its...
Guthrie said a ton of food, literally, was donated by the community and caregivers for its 2023 Holiday Community & Caregiver Food Drive.(Guthrie Hospitals)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAYRA, Pa. (WBNG) -- Guthrie Hospital announced Wednesday that it wanted to thank the community for the donations it received over the holidays.

Guthrie said between Nov. 28 and Dec. 15, it received non-perishable food items at its locations in Sayre, Towanda, Troy, Corning and Cortland for its 2023 Holiday Community & Caregiver Food Drive.

The hospital said the community, as well as its caregivers, donated a ton -- literally, of food to help combat food insecurity. All of the donated food was given to the Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Corning Food Bank and Seven Valleys Health Coalition as well as their partnering agencies.

“We understand that community health begins with a healthy meal at home, and we are proud to support efforts to ensure that individuals and families have access to nutritious and sufficient food,” Guthrie said.

