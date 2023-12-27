Town of Chenango appoints new clerk

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Town of Chenango appointed a new town clerk Tuesday evening after a vacancy at the position that lasted just over one week.

On Dec. 18, the town government announced its clerk and two deputy clerks resigned from the position. On Tuesday evening, the town said it appointed Dawn Blair over Adam Donahue, another candidate.

The two of them spoke and answered questions before Blair was selected. However, Donahue was appointed as the town’s deputy clerk.

The town said its unsure when the clerk’s office will reopen but said it would be opened in a matter of days.

In September, Town of Chenango Supervisor Jo Ann Klenovic, a Republican, resigned from her position. She’s still listed as the Town Supervisor on the town website as of Dec. 27. the former town clerk, Lizanne Tiesi-Korinek, is also still listed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some new laws going into effect in New York State next year
Police investigating shooting that injured woman in Cortland
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Operation Roadblock
Watch: Project Roadblock
Pennsylvania sees record unemployment at 3.4%

Latest News

Mayor, city council-elect argue over who gets to appoint 6th district representative
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to Sikh activist and author Bhajan Bhinder about the danger...
LNL: Sikh Leaders Face Danger in the US, Canada
Binghamton Mayor to appoint interim representative for 6th district due to tie
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango clerk resigns, special meeting to be held due to vacancies