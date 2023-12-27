Town of Chenango appoints new clerk

(WBNG) -- The Town of Chenango appointed a new town clerk Tuesday evening after a vacancy at the position that lasted just over one week.

On Dec. 18, the town government announced its clerk and two deputy clerks resigned from the position. On Tuesday evening, the town said it appointed Dawn Blair over Adam Donahue, another candidate.

The two of them spoke and answered questions before Blair was selected. However, Donahue was appointed as the town’s deputy clerk.

The town said its unsure when the clerk’s office will reopen but said it would be opened in a matter of days.

In September, Town of Chenango Supervisor Jo Ann Klenovic, a Republican, resigned from her position. She’s still listed as the Town Supervisor on the town website as of Dec. 27. the former town clerk, Lizanne Tiesi-Korinek, is also still listed.

