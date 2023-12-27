You Ask We Answer: Here’s where you can go for free hot meals

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News discusses where community members can go for a free hot meal.

Many community members are unaware of all of the resources there are to help feed them and their families. But the Endwell United Methodist Church is one of them.

The Endwell United Methodist Church has been serving its community a free dinner on Monday nights for the last 27 years. Facilities Manager David Alexander explained, out of those 27 years, they have only been closed two days and it is something they are very proud of.

“We initially did it where people came in and sat down,” Alexander said. “When COVID-19 hit we went to take-out only and we went from serving only 60 people to now we’re doing anywhere from 250 to 300 people.”

Alexander said every week they try to provide a healthy meal. They also provide canned goods that people can take after their meal so they have food for the week.

“There are so many people around here that can’t afford to buy the food, it’s very difficult,” Alexander said. “You know, the State of New York changed the benefits so now you have to work so many hours to get benefits to buy food and with the prices going up people can’t buy enough food to feed a family.”

But, Endwell United Methodist Church is not the only one providing a free meal. Alexander explained there is a place every day of the week that the community can retreat to for a free hot meal.

For a list of those community meals and food pantries, click here.

