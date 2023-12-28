Another Mild Day

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ (.15″) 40% High 50 (46-52) Wind E 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ Low 40 (38-44) Wind E becoming W 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 42 (40-46) Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ (2″) Low 34 Wind W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 30% High 36 Low 28

SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 28

MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

We still have a cluster of lows and associated front over the Great Lakes and into the

northeast U.S. These lows will give us showers Thursday and into Friday. As cold air

returns, we’ll have snow showers Friday night.

A front will hang over the area giving us mixed showers Saturday.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve, looks seasonably cold, but quiet. Dry for now, but we’ll have

to watch a clipper coming through the Great Lakes. This will give us a few mixed showers

Monday.

Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.