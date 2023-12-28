Another Mild Day
Hit & Miss Showers
THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ (.15″) 40% High 50 (46-52) Wind E 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ Low 40 (38-44) Wind E becoming W 3-8 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 42 (40-46) Wind W 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ (2″) Low 34 Wind W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 30% High 36 Low 28
SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 28
MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 26
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 26
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 26
We still have a cluster of lows and associated front over the Great Lakes and into the
northeast U.S. These lows will give us showers Thursday and into Friday. As cold air
returns, we’ll have snow showers Friday night.
A front will hang over the area giving us mixed showers Saturday.
Sunday, New Year’s Eve, looks seasonably cold, but quiet. Dry for now, but we’ll have
to watch a clipper coming through the Great Lakes. This will give us a few mixed showers
Monday.
Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.