Broome County Board of Elections passes new legislative voting maps

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Board of Elections held public meetings today to discuss and approve the new and revised Broome County legislative voting maps.

This comes after a ruling from the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division voided the maps.

Tensions were high at city hall as local politicians disputed over whether or not the maps were rushed and not given the proper time to be properly revised.

Motions were made to spend more time and revise but were met with opposition from the majority of the board.

12 News spoke with one of the Broome County board members against this new map to explain why they opposed it.

”The districts in this map that passed are a lot larger, and they need to be more concise, more compact and our map, the one that failed does that.” said Minority Leader Robert Weslar.

In the end a motion was made in a 10 to 5 count to adapt the maps that were previously shown at the last board meeting, which include changes such as no longer dividing up the town of Maine which prompted the original lawsuit.

