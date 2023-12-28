Convicted felon pleads guilty to drug, weapon charges

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced Thursday that a Binghamton man pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges.

The DOJ said Depray Jordan, 33, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intention to distribute them. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Jordan admitted that he possessed for distribution methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded .38 caliber revolver in a Binghamton apartment on Nov. 12, 2021. He threw the gun on the ground police entered to execute a search warrant at the Binghamton apartment. Jordan was a convicted felon, having previously been convicted in New York state court of assault in the second degree, the DOJ said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8, 2024. He is facing up to 20 years in prison. He is also facing a consecutive sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking, and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Jordan will also be sentenced to a post-incarceration term of supervised release of at least three years and up to life.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.