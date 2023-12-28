Despite scattered showers, quiet weather to end the year

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers. Chance of rain 60%. Low: 40-47.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 40-46.

Friday Night: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulations less than an inch. Chance of snow 60%. Low: 30-35.

Saturday: Cloudy. Mixed showers. Chance of precip 30%. High: 38. Low: 29.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy. High: 37. Low: 30.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy skies. AM snow showers. Chance of snow 30%. High: 36. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Early clouds give way to sunny skies in PM. High: 37. Low: 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. High: 38. Low: 29.

Thursday: Cloudy. High: 34. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

Thanks to lingering moisture from two low-pressure systems, scattered showers will develop throughout the night. Rainfall accumulations will be minor, with most seeing less than .1″ of new rain. Lows will still be well above average for this time of the year, with lows only falling into the low 40s.

The last Friday of the year will see scattered showers, but very little accumulations. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s. A clipper system will pass during the night, leading to some snow showers. New snowfall will be less than an inch. Lows Friday night will fall into the low 30s.

Saturday will see some lingering snow showers early, with some rain showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. New Year’s Eve will see cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Another weak clipper system passes over the region Sunday night into Monday, leading to more snow showers. Those snow showers will taper off in the morning on New Year’s Day. Only minor accumulations are expected.

Sunshine re-appears, for just one day, as a weak area of high pressure develops, leading to mostly sunny skies after early clouds on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will see cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

