High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-28-23)

Basketballs sit on a rack before a game
Basketballs sit on a rack before a game(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Plenty of high school basketball games were played throughout the Southern Tier on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Check out the scores:

Boys’ Basketball:

Troy (PA) - 55, Seton Catholic - 35

Ithaca - 53, Elmira Notre Dame - 56

Girls’ Basketball:

Chenango Valley - 47, Vestal - 43

Hanover (NH) - 38, Johnson City - 52

Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton - 48, Tioga - 31

Windsor - 15, Cortland - 54

Chenango Forks - 42, Moravia - 51

