High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-28-23)
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Plenty of high school basketball games were played throughout the Southern Tier on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Check out the scores:
Boys’ Basketball:
Troy (PA) - 55, Seton Catholic - 35
Ithaca - 53, Elmira Notre Dame - 56
Girls’ Basketball:
Chenango Valley - 47, Vestal - 43
Hanover (NH) - 38, Johnson City - 52
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton - 48, Tioga - 31
Windsor - 15, Cortland - 54
Chenango Forks - 42, Moravia - 51
