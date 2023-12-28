Johnson City Police seek suspect who robbed CVS

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department said it was seeking a suspect involved in a knife-point robbery at CVS on Riverside Drive.

The police department said it’s looking for a white man in his mid-twenties to mid-thirties, who is about 5 feet and 11 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a black top with dark-colored pants and a white baseball hat.

Police said around 7 p.m., officers arrived and found the place had been robbed. They said the suspect had forcibly stolen money from cash registers and then left on foot toward Magaret Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Detective Division at 607-798-9318 x2233.

