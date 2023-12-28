Outgoing Binghamton City Council allocates American Rescue Plan Funds at Special Business Meeting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, the Binghamton City Council held a Special Business Meeting where eight ordinances were approved.

The approvals primarily involved the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to different areas and projects.

This included funding toward the renovation of Boscov’s, the reconstruction of Town & Country Apartments, the promotion of marketing and tourism in the city and funding for Greater Opportunities of Chenango & Broome.

The approval comes just days before the City Council is set to lose its Republican majority.

The incoming members of the City Council include six Democrats, with the seventh seat yet to be filled after a tie in the city’s sixth district.

Incoming Democrat Councilman Nate Hotchkiss of the fourth district attended the meeting, urging members of the City Council to let the incoming members have the chance to review the legislation themselves.

“I would like to have the opportunity to evaluate this with my colleagues further in the coming year,” said Hotchkiss. “It would be great if you guys could vote this down but I don’t have a lot of faith that that is going to happen.”

All ordinances were approved by the four Republican members of the City Council.

The three outgoing Democrat members, Angela Riley, Aviva Friedman and Joe Burns were absent from the meeting.

