Pennsylvania family says they need help paying for baby’s medical expenses

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Pa. (WBNG) -- A family in Troy, Pa. has been having a difficult time with their baby boy being in and out of the hospital.

Crew Douglas Yantin was born completely healthy until he got sick when he was 3-months-old. He has had blood infections, UTIs, stomach infections and high fevers. After months of monitoring him and hospital visits, the doctors told the family that the tube that ran from his kidneys to his bladder had a blockage.

So, Crew is scheduled to have surgery on March 18, 2024, but the family said they need financial assistance.

“They can help by donating money to his GoFundMe which will help with the cost of his surgery,” said Maelin Smith, Crew’s aunt said. “He will be getting the surgery regardless but it will help with the surgery and aftercare and stuff that he needs because he will have a c-section that goes across his tummy.”

The family noted that all of their medical appointments are in Rochester, NY.

