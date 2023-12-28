Sherrif seeks public help identifying larceny suspects

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the photographed suspects regarding larceny from the Price Chopper at 33 Chenango Bridge in the Town of Chenango.

The larceny took place on Dec. 10. Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos is asked to contact the Broome County Sherriff Office at its tipline, 607-778-1196 and refer to case number 23-28183.

