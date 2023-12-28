Suspended Binghamton Police Officer recommended to be reinstated

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A hearing officer has made an official recommendation for charges to be dropped against Binghamton Police Officer Alan Quinones, Attorney Ronald Benjamin, who represents Quiones, said on Wednesday evening.

Lieutenant Quinones was suspended by the City of Binghamton, without pay, in September 2022 for his alleged misconduct constituting neglect of duty and dishonesty. In March 2023, New York State Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey Tait ruled that Quiones was owed back pay but his suspension remained.

Quinones had previously filed a complaint regarding his suspension claiming that it was retaliation for two different incidents. The first was his support of Officer Christopher Hamlett’s race discrimination claims. The second was his support of Sergeant Nicholas Hardy during his disciplinary proceedings.

However, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham emphasized that Quiones had made false misleading claims during the testimony. The city had sought to terminate Quinones.

On Wednesday, Hearing Officer Steven Modica recommended that Quiones be found not guilty of the charges and be reinstated into the police force.

Attorney Benjamin said, “Although characterized as a recommendation, it must be followed as an order unless it’s overruled by higher authority.”

In late June, Judge Tait granted Quinones’s request to have his attorney fees paid by the City of Binghamton.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.