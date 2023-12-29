3 charged after K9 finds drugs, ghost gun found in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said three men were arrested in Kirkwood after drugs and a ghost gun were found recovered following a dispute and a motor vehicle accident on Dec. 22.

Around 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at a mobile home park on Route 11. The office said, that shortly after patrols arrived on the scene, a loud verbal dispute involving more than a dozen individuals erupted and began escalating to physical contact before additional patrols arrived and successfully separated the involved parties.

The office said, according to witnesses, that during the dispute, a 21-year-old man from Binghamton, threatened to shoot people before driving into a parked car, leaving the scene and returning with three male passengers in his vehicle. He, and the three passengers, were detained and patted down for officer safety and the safety of others there, the office said.

The pat down found one of the passengers, Keith Palmer, 19, of Binghamton, in possession of an illegal 9mm ghost gun modeled after a Glock 27, containing no serial numbers or identifying marks, the office said. He also was found to have pills that tested positive as a controlled substance.

A search of the car and passengers by Broome County Sheriff K9 Raven found another passenger, Christopher Cady, 27, of Binghamton, to have drug paraphernalia and a pill that tested positive as a controlled substance, the office said. The office also noted that Cady told law enforcement that his name was “Dominic Figerua” despite his driver’s license saying he was, in fact, Cady. A file check revealed Cady also had an extraditable warrant out of Pennsylvania on felony narcotics charges.

Palmer was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; a class C felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree; also a class C felony. he was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Cady was charged with false personation and misdemeanor drug charges and the 21-year-old was charged with a violation.

“Excellent police work by our Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a volatile situation, de-escalating and preventing serious injury or loss of life,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar in a news release. “I commend the deputies involved for the professionalism and expertise they bring to work every day, and this incident was no exception.”

