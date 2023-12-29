39 teams participate in annual Christmas wrestling tournament

WINDSOR, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The 66th Annual Windsor Christmas Tournament commenced today.

This event is a tradition for the coaches, athletes, and Windsor community. The competition is known as the oldest wrestling tournament in New York State and 39 teams are participating this year. Six returning tournament champs are back and ready to compete for another win.

Windsor Central High School Varsity wrestling coach Jeff Nolan said this event means a lot to so many people.

“As a coach when you’re hired, you’re instructed, and you need to be a respectful caretaker of this event, “said Nolan. “It’s meant so much to the Windsor wrestling community and the community in general over the years.”

According to Nolan, the Christmas tournament attracts the toughest competition from across the state. This event allows coaches to evaluate their players individually and figure out ways to improve as a team before the season.

Nolan said this event is referred to as “The Tournament of Champions.”

The wrestling tournament will continue until Dec. 29th starting at 9 a.m. and the championship matches begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. After 3 pm, tickets are $3 for adults and $1 for students. The tournament is located at 1191 Ny Rt 79, Windsor.

