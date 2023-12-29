Another day of clouds and showers

It’s going to get colder
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and fog. 0-.05″ 40% High 40s (40-46) Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.25″ (1.00″) Low 32 (28-34) Wind W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-1″ 30% High 38 (34-40) Wind NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ Low 28 Wind NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy, evening snow showers. 20% High 38 Low 30

MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 24

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 38 Low 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 24

We still have a couple of lows over the northeast U.S. These lows will give us rain showers today. As

cold air returns, we’ll have snow showers tonight.

As a cold front approaches, we’ll have snow showers Saturday and Saturday night.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve, looks seasonably cold, but quiet. Dry for now, but we’ll have a clipper

coming through the Great Lakes. This will give us snow showers Sunday night and into Monday.

Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Another cold front will give us

some snow showers Thursday.

