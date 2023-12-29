Another day of clouds and showers
It’s going to get colder
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and fog. 0-.05″ 40% High 40s (40-46) Wind W 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.25″ (1.00″) Low 32 (28-34) Wind W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-1″ 30% High 38 (34-40) Wind NW 10-15 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ Low 28 Wind NW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy, evening snow showers. 20% High 38 Low 30
MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 24
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 26
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 38 Low 28
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 24
We still have a couple of lows over the northeast U.S. These lows will give us rain showers today. As
cold air returns, we’ll have snow showers tonight.
As a cold front approaches, we’ll have snow showers Saturday and Saturday night.
Sunday, New Year’s Eve, looks seasonably cold, but quiet. Dry for now, but we’ll have a clipper
coming through the Great Lakes. This will give us snow showers Sunday night and into Monday.
Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Another cold front will give us
some snow showers Thursday.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.