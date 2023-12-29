Cloudy skies and light snow to end 2023

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow showers late. Low: 30-36.

Saturday: Snow early. Cloudy. Chance of snow 30%. High: 34-39.

Saturday Night: Cloudy and cool. Low: 26-31.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy. High: 39. Low: 30.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy skies. AM snow showers. Chance of snow 20%. High: 36. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Early clouds give way to sunny skies in PM. High: 38. Low: 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. High: 39. Low: 30.

Thursday: Cloudy. High: 36. Low: 23.

Friday: Partial sun. A bit cooler. High: 33. Low: 24

Forecast Discussion:

A weak clipper system will pass overnight, setting off light snow showers before daybreak. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

After morning snow showers, Saturday will see cloudy skies and highs slightly above average, with most reaching the upper 30s. Snowfall amounts will be no more than an inch, mainly in the highest elevations. New Year’s Eve will be a quiet end to the year, with cloudy skies and highs approaching 40. Sunday night into Monday morning will see yet another clipper push through, but once again, snow totals will be limited. Highs on Monday will reach the mid-30s.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday as a weak high pressure system moves overhead. This will allow for sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. Clouds will return for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will remain slightly above average for both days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Friday will see highs in the low 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

