Deadly Cortland County crash turns criminal

SOLON, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said a person has been charged in connection to a crash that killed one person.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday that it charged Isaac D. Faircloth with criminal contempt in the second degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

Deputies arrived at Stillwell Road in the Town of Solon around 4 a.m. on Dec. 27 for the report of the one-car crash. The office said the driver of the vehicle lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Upon an investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that Faircloth was an occupant in the vehicle and was taken to Upstate Medical Center with injuries and was later released. The sheriff’s office said, however, that while at the scene of the crash, he did comply at the scene of the crash and was found to have a stolen credit card. The office did not say if Faircloth was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle but said the deceased person’s identity has not yet been determined.

During the investigation, Faircloth had violated a full stay-away order of protection in the City of Cortland.

Now, the office said it’s seeking the public’s help with information about Faircloth’s whereabouts and the identity of the deceased. Authorities said the two were in a red 205 Nissan Sentra at the time of the crash. They are believed to have been in the area of the Cortland, Town of Cortlandville, Village of McGraw and Town of Solon during the time period. Authorities said they are also seeking any video footage that would assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 607-758-6151.

