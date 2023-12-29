Friends of Rogers host first day hike

SHERBURNE, NY (WBNG) -- Since 2009, community members across Chenango County have been starting the new year with their best foot forward.

The “First Day Hike” is a nationwide initiative in partnership with the Department of Environmental Conservation. The Rogers Center in Sherburne is partnered with the DEC and is one of the many places around New York State hosting the “First Day Hike.”

The hike takes place on the morning of Jan. 1.

The Executive Director of the Friends Of Rogers David Carson said this is a great way to start the new year and he looks at the hike as starting the new year with an adventure.

”It’s just the turn of the year, right? It’s essentially another day but it is a wonderful opportunity to set some new intentions,” Carson said. “We live in a world where it’s pretty easy to stay indoors or attached to a screen. So, to start the year in the outdoors with other people who are willing to and eager to share that same experience is just a way to put your best foot forward, literally.”

Carson said to show up at the Rogers Visitors Center at 9:45 a.m. for the hike to start on time at 10 a.m.

There will be two different paths for the hike: One for people who want to take a more leisurely walk and one for more robust hikers.

