Murder suspect taken into custody at Town of Union address

UNION (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was arrested for murder in the Town of Union Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it acted on information gathered by the US Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force to take a 17-year-old male wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place earlier in December in Mount Holly, NC.

The tip led the sheriff’s office to believe he was in a residence located at 122 Pierce Ave. in the Town of Union. Deputies wrote a search warrant for the location, which was granted by a Broome County Court Judge, the office said, and due to the location of the fugitive and the nature of the charges, the SWAT team, comprised of members of the Broome County and Chenango County sheriff’s offices, as well as the Endicott Police Department, was utilized.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

“Congratulations once again to our investigators and our partners at the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the Endicott Police Department,” Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said in a news release. “Thanks to their tireless work, dedication and professionalism, this suspected murderer is now off the streets and brought to justice.”

