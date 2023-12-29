Schimmerling Injury Law to host ‘Safe Night’ for 24th year

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Broome County residents will be able to take advantage of a free ride home.

For the 24th year, Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law is hosting his office’s “Safe Night.” The program offers a free ride home from a party, bar or other gatherings between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Schimmerling said the goal of the program is to make sure people can celebrate the New Year without having to worry about finding a safe way home.

“The way it’s always worked and the way it’s working this year is that you get one free ride home it’s not like party to party or bar to bar it’s from a bar restaurant or a house party to your home and we’ll have people right at the office taking the calls,” said Schimmerling.

You can arrange a ride at 607-779-1000.

