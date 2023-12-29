Seattle Mariners players hold youth camp at Raleigh Baseball Institute

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Seattle Mariners players Cal Raleigh and Justin Topa spent Thursday and Friday giving back to a community they both have ties to.

Topa, a graduate of Chenango Valley High School, said it felt great to be back where it all began.

“It’s huge, it’s awesome,” said Topa. “It’s cool to meet everybody that’s in the community. I was there one day with these guys at this young age trying to get to the next level of high school or college or get to pro ball. I didn’t think I ever had a chance at pro ball but to be able to come back here and meet these guys and have a small impact on their career and their lives it’s awesome.”

For Raleigh, who was the only catcher in the MLB to hit 30 home runs last season, his number one piece of advice during the camp was to never stop working hard.

“Repetition and just knowing that hard work pays off,” said Raleigh. “Getting these kids in here, getting reps knowing that if you put the work it it does pay off. You see it with Justin being from around here and being a big leaguer.”

Topa said there’s no greater feeling than having an effect on the next generation of players.

“You want to help the game,” said Topa. The game has given so much to me and my family so being able to give back in any way, whether it be with young kids this morning or the older kids this afternoon, just being able to teach the game of baseball is huge in my life. I grew up going to Binghamton Mets games and I was a bat boy there.”

Those who attended the camp were able to get tips on their hitting, pitching and catching from the two big leaguers.

