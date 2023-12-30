Black Bears cruise past Elmira on the road for fifth-straight victory

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears’ offense was on fire on Friday night, scoring seven goals on their way to a 7-3 road win over the Elmira River Sharks.

Despite being outshot by the River Sharks, the Black Bears maximized their chances on offense. Dakota Bohn, Nikita Ivashkin, and Andrew Logar all scored two goals each, with Thomas Wray adding one for good measure to make it seven total for the Black Bears.

The Black Bears are back in action on Saturday, December 30, as they travel to Danbury to battle the Hat Tricks.

