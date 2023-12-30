Cold, snow showers
Some snow showers for New Year’s Eve?
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ Low 26 (22-29) Wind NW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy. High 38 (36-40) Wind W 3-8 mph
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ Low 28 (26-32) Wind S becoming W Calm-5 mph
MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 30% High 36 Low 24
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 Low 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 28
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 22
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 32 Low 20
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 22
With a cold northwest breeze, we’ll have clouds and snow showers tonight. Accumulations will
be light.
Sunday will be seasonably cold, but quiet. We’ll have a clipper coming through Sunday night
into Monday. This will give us snow showers New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.
Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.
A low over the Atlantic will give us some snow showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy and cold
Friday and Saturday.
