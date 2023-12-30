Cold, snow showers

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ Low 26 (22-29) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy. High 38 (36-40) Wind W 3-8 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ Low 28 (26-32) Wind S becoming W Calm-5 mph

MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 30% High 36 Low 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 32 Low 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 22

With a cold northwest breeze, we’ll have clouds and snow showers tonight. Accumulations will

be light.

Sunday will be seasonably cold, but quiet. We’ll have a clipper coming through Sunday night

into Monday. This will give us snow showers New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.

Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

A low over the Atlantic will give us some snow showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy and cold

Friday and Saturday.

