Cold, snow showers

Some snow showers for New Year’s Eve?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ Low 26 (22-29) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

SUNDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy. High 38 (36-40) Wind W 3-8 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ Low 28 (26-32) Wind S becoming W Calm-5 mph

MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 30% High 36 Low 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 32 Low 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 22

With a cold northwest breeze, we’ll have clouds and snow showers tonight. Accumulations will

be light.

Sunday will be seasonably cold, but quiet. We’ll have a clipper coming through Sunday night

into Monday. This will give us snow showers New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.

Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

A low over the Atlantic will give us some snow showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy and cold

Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect taken into custody at Town of Union address
Deadly Cortland County crash turns criminal
3 charged after K9 finds drugs, ghost gun found in Kirkwood
Suspended Binghamton Police Officer recommended to be reinstated
Here are some new laws going into effect in New York State next year

Latest News

Cloudy skies and light snow to end 2023
Cloudy skies and light snow to end 2023
Cloudy skies and light snow to end 2023
wbng
Another day of clouds and showers